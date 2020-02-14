Ammunition, clothing and electronic devices obtained by police through a search warrant at a Rowlett home link a man accused of killing two sisters at a Texas A&M University-Commerce dorm last week to another murder investigation in Denton on New Year's Eve, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Jacques Dshawn Smith is accused of killing his estranged girlfriend and her sister at a dorm at the university days after his release from jail on a domestic violence charge.

The 21-year-old Smith, 23-year-old Jalin Hargrove and 26-year-old Earnest Rogers are also all accused of killing Steven Daniels in Denton on New Year's Eve. Denton police have now also obtained a capital murder arrest warrant for Smith in connection with Daniels' death.

The Rowlett home address listed for Smith is also the home address Earnest Rogers gave to his employer, according to the affidavit.

Police are still looking for Daniels' pistol and iPhone 11 that he had on him at the time of his death, according to the affidavit. The affidavit says authorities believed the gun and the phone would be in the Rowlett home.

Denton officers responded to the shooting call around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the 900 block of Cleveland Street. They found Daniels lying inside the apartment complex's gated parking lot near Eagle Drive, shot in the upper torso, according to the affidavit.

Police said the evidence found in Rowlett connected Smith and the two others to Daniels' death. Surveillance video shows Rogers was with Hargrove at a Denton 7-Eleven about 37 minutes before police received the 911 shooting call, according to police records.

When TAMUC police were investigating the dorm shooting and discovered the connection in addresses, Denton police went with them to the Rowlett address.

According to the affidavit, Hargrove was wearing the same sweatshirt during his Feb. 4 arrest that he wore to the 7-Eleven on New Years's Eve. Texas Department of Public Safety investigators also found a yellow shirt, white belt, jeans and shoes inside the Rowlett home that matched the ones worn by Hargrove at the 7-Eleven.

Upon searching the home, police also found and confiscated ammunition and electronic devices in connection with the Denton shooting.

Smith is in custody in Hunt County. Hargrove and Rogers are now in custody in Denton County, each in lieu of $1 million bail.

