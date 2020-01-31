DALLAS — An American Airlines flight headed to DFW Airport was diverted Thursday night due to a physical altercation on the plane, officials say.

Friday morning, a spokesperson with American Airlines confirmed the flight that was headed to Dallas-Fort Worth from San Francisco was diverted to Salt Lake City.

The flight continued to Dallas after authorities investigated the incident. A spokesperson with Salt Lake City Airport says no arrests were made.

TJ Fontenot

