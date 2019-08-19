Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger who shot and killed a man in his own apartment is expected in court Monday morning -- one of the last hearings before she goes to trial in September.

Days after the shooting, Guyger was arrested and charged with manslaughter, but months later, a grand jury indicted her on a charge of murder in last September’s killing of Botham Jean inside his South Side Flats apartment.

One of the latest motions in the case that is expected to be discussed focuses on Guyger's character. The defense argues that they should be able to call character witnesses who will testify about the kind of person she is and what kind of officer she was.



The prosecution said she should not have full reign to call on whoever they want, and they want more information about any potential witnesses.

Another topic that will be argued in these pre-trial hearings is whether the trial needs to move out of Dallas. The defense argues that there is no way Guyger can get a fair trial with all of the media coverage and the emotional ties to the area. A judge has said that will not be decided yet and will return to the topic once jury selection gets underway.

Botham Jean's death sparked protests across the city. Jean, 25, was a young professional in Dallas. He moved from St. Lucia and was a choir leader in his church. His family traveled to the U.S. multiple times, demanding justice.

