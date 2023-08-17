AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Beaumont

Officials believe the child is in grave danger.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing Beaumont-area toddler.

According to the Beaumont Police Department (BPD), officials are searching for 2-year-old Braylon Harris. He stands 2'11 and weighs about 36 lbs. He has brown hair in short braids and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing.

Authorities say he was abducted by Georgiann Randal, 29. She stands 5'7 and weighs 110 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes, but her clothing is also unknown. She was last seen in the 1900 block of College St. in Beaumont driving a gray SUV with an unknown license plate.

Law enforcement believes the child is in grave danger.