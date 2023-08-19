x
Local News

AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl in Rockwall

Officials say the girl was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, a black shirt and blue-rimmed glasses.
Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety
Kaitlynn Beckworth, 15, of Rockwall.

ROCKWALL, Texas — An AMBER alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl in Rockwall. 

Texas Department of Public Safety officials say the girl, Kaitlynn Beckworth was last seen at 12:51 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Freedom Court in Rockwall. 

Beckworth, officials say, was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, a black shirt and blue-rimmed glasses.

The missing teen is about 5-feet-5-inches tall and 138 pounds with blue eyes. 

Anyone with any information regarding the missing girl is asked to call the Rockwall Police Department at 972-771-7724.

