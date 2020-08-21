AMBER Alert issued for two sisters in Palo Pinto County

Natalie Hull, 13, and Sarah Hull, 11, were last seen at 4 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Water Plant Road in Santo.

SANTO, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued out of Palo Pinto County for two girls who were last seen early Thursday morning.

Natalie Hull, 13, and Sarah Hull, 11, are sisters who were last seen at 4 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Water Plant Road in Santo, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Both girls are white, with brown eyes. Both are 5 feet tall and weigh 100 pounds. Natalie has brown hair and Sarah has blond hair.

Palo Pinto Sheriff Brett McGuire said there is no vehicle information available for this AMBER Alert.

McGuire said officials think Natalie contacted "an unknown third party" on social media or the internet that helped the sisters leave. McGuire said the third party is not local and that the sisters have not had any contact with friends or family since their disappearance.

Anyone with any information should call the Palo Pinto Sheriff's Office at 940-659-2085.