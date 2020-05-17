AMBER Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Texas boy

The baby was last seen around 10 a.m., Saturday morning in the 30 block of Mobile Home Valley in Poteet.

POTEET, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old Texas boy.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for Edgar Nataniel Jesus Collins.

The baby was last seen around 10 a.m., Saturday morning in the 30 block of Mobile Home Valley in Poteet. Poteet is about 30 miles south of San Antonio.

Officials are also searching for the child's alleged abductor, Catherine Ocan, 28.

Ocan is 5'4 and weighs 120 pounds. She is believed to be driving a tan 1999 Plymouth Voyager with a Texas license plate number: LSJ8380

Law enforcement believes the child is in grave danger.