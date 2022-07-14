AMBER Alert issued for East Texas newborn who recently tested positive for narcotics

Police say Ryder Williams was abducted by his non-custodial parents, Michelle Wolf and Ricky Williams.

COFFEE CITY, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for an East Texas newborn who tested positive for narcotics.

According to the Coffee City Police Department, Child Protective Services recently was awarded custody of 10-day-old Ryder Williams.

Police say after that, the child's parents, Michelle Wolf and Ricky Williams, abducted the child. Law enforcement believes the child is in grave danger.

The Texas Department of Pubic Safety reports they were last seen at noon Monday, July 11, at the Smith County Courthouse, located at 100 N. Broadway Ave. The dup was driving a white truck. The make and model of the truck is unknown. The baby was wearing a sky blue onesie with blue sharks.