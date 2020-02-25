This is a breaking news story and will be continuously updated.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an AMBER Alert for an 8-month-old girl on Monday. Nyla Crockett was last seen in the 4800 block of N. Galloway Avenue in Mesquite at 11:18 Friday night.

Nyla Crockett is black and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Texas DPS says the suspect is 30-year-old Chernario Crockett, also black with brown hair and brown eyes. Crockett is 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighs 172 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans and black or brown boots.

No information is available on what type of vehicle they may be using.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nyla or Chernario Crockett, call the Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336.

The AMBER Alert flyer was published at 6:59 p.m. An AMBER Alert was sent to cell phones at 7:35 p.m.

