Dallas police say 7-year-old girl found safe after alleged abduction

Just before 1 a.m. Monday, June 12, DPD posted to its social media channels that the 7-year-old was "located and she is safe."

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said a 7-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted Sunday afternoon has been located and is safe.

According to DPD, an AMBER Alert was issued Sunday evening after the young girl was reportedly last seen getting into a gray SUV (unknown make, model and license plate) with an unknown man in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard around noon.

Sources told WFAA reporter Rebecca Lopez that the girl and her 9-year-old brother were walking to a store when they were approached by the suspect in the SUV who offered to give them a ride.

Once they got in, sources said the girl's brother was "tricked" into getting out of the vehicle and the suspect drove off with the 7-year-old still inside.