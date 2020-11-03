RIVER OAKS, Texas — This story has been updated to reflect that the missing infant was found safe.

River Oaks police confirmed to WFAA shortly after 5:30 a.m. that 4-month-old Mia Negrete was found safe after an Amber Alert was issued just several hours before.

The River Oaks Police Department issued an Amber Alert for the 4-month-old around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police officials say Mia was located in good health by the Fort Worth Police Department, stating this was a family-related incident.

The investigation is ongoing into the suspects, Summer Brook Davidson and Gemma Krystal Flores, according to police.

If you have any additional information regarding this incident, please call the River Oaks Police Department.

