Allyanna Hernandez was last seen in the 1600 block of Vincent Street in Gonzales, Texas.

GONZALES, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl out of Gonzales, Texas, officials said.

Allyanna Hernandez was last seen along the 1600 block of Vincent Street Friday night at around midnight in the Texas city, which is about 70 miles east of San Antonio.

Hernandez is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing about 90 pounds, and having blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a white blouse, bell bottoms and white shoes, according to authorities.

She was last seen on foot and is believed to be "in grave or immediate danger."

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Gonzales Police Department at (830) 672-8686.

