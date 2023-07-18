AMBER Alert issued for missing 11-month-old Tyler child meant to be in CPS custody

Tyler police said officers received a report from Child Protective Services that they were to take 11-month-old Jamar Ross into their custody.

TYLER, Texas — Police officers are searching for a 11-month-old boy in Tyler who was reported missing after officers tried to take custody of him under an order from Child Protective Services Friday afternoon.

Tyler police said officers received a report from Child Protective Services that they were to take 11-month-old Jamar Ross into their custody from a residence in the 800 block of W. Mims St in Tyler. When officers arrived, the child was not there and they learned he is likely with his mother, 26-year-old Tarhondia Jackson.

Police said his mother and the child have not been located.