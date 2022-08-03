Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old girl from Burnet

Police said Helen May Marie Pierce willingly left her home with an unknown male in a gray four-door sedan.

BURNET, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 11-year-old girl from Burnet who was last seen on Sunday night.

The City of Burnet said police responded to reports of a runaway juvenile on Monday. As part of the investigation, information emerged that led investigators to believe the child, identified as Helen May Marie Pierce, may be in danger, the City said.

The Burnet Police Department is working with other law enforcement agencies in the state to locate Helen, who reportedly left her home willingly with an unknown male in a gray four-door sedan.

The City said the Burnet Police Department issued a statewide Amber Alert due to her age and the circumstances of the case.

She is described as a white female, 4 feet, 10 inches tall, 100 pounds, with shoulder-length hair with highlights and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jean shorts.

The City said Helen left 906 N. Hill St. in Burnet around 11:30 p.m. on March 6.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube