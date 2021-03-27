AMBER Alert: Girl abducted Wednesday in Rains County, officials say

DALLAS — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a girl who a man allegedly abducted on Wednesday from Point, Texas, which is about 60 miles east of Dallas.
The Rains County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page Saturday that an AMBER Alert was issued.
The sheriff's office says that they believe that on Friday the man was in the Mesquite or Dallas area with her. He is known to be armed and dangerous, officials said.
Their physical descriptions were not provided at this time.
The girl is in extreme danger. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Rains County Sheriff's Office directly at 903-473-3181.