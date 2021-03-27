AMBER Alert: Girl abducted Wednesday in Rains County, officials say

Police say that they believe that on Friday the man was in the Mesquite or Dallas area with her. He is known to be armed and dangerous, police said.

DALLAS — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a girl who a man allegedly abducted on Wednesday from Point, Texas, which is about 60 miles east of Dallas.

The Rains County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page Saturday that an AMBER Alert was issued.

The sheriff's office says that they believe that on Friday the man was in the Mesquite or Dallas area with her. He is known to be armed and dangerous, officials said.

Their physical descriptions were not provided at this time.