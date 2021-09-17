x
AMBER Alert issued for 12-year-old Converse girl

Alheirie Pomales has been missing since Tuesday morning, Texas authorities say.
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for Alheirie Rodriguez Pomales, a 12-year-old Converse girl missing since Tuesday morning and believed to have been taken by a relative. 

Alheirie stands about 5 feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has brown eyes with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, and had a pink-and-gray-colored backpack with her. 

Officials with the Texas Dept. of Public Safety say the suspect is Marie Rodriguez Pomales, 28. 

If you have any information as to the pair's whereabouts, you're urged to contact Judson ISD police at (210)659-9789. 