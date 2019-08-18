ROWLETT, Texas — Update 8:50 a.m. Sunday: The Amber Alert has been deactivated by officials.

Authorities have canceled an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old child that went missing out of North Texas.

Around 8:50 a.m. Sunday, Rowlett police confirmed 2-year-old King Henry had been located and is safe.

The alert was issued early Sunday morning after authorities believed the child was in danger.

Officials initially believed the toddler was with 19-year-old Treonya Henry, who was last heard from in Rowlett.

At this point, we don't know the relationship between the two or details of about the alleged abduction.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.