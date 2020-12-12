AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old girl allegedly abducted in Bells, Texas

Six-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman is described as being 3 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 39 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities issued an AMBER Alert Saturday morning for a 6-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted in Bells, Texas.

Kobie Shay Holiman is described as being 3 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 39 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said she was last seen around 11 p.m. Thursday near the 200 block of Frio Street in Bells.

Bells police do not know what Kobie was wearing at the time she was allegedly abducted.

The people wanted in connection with the alleged abduction are Kindel Kody Holiman and Jaydn Faith Muller.

Kindel is described as a white man who is 29 years old. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 300 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Muller is described as a white woman who is 27 years old. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The duo is believed to be driving a maroon, 2020 Ford Explorer with paper temporary license plates.

Police believe Kobie is in immediate danger and are asking for the public's help in locating her safely.

Anyone with information regarding Kobie's whereabouts or the suspects is asked to call the Bells Police Department at 903-813-4411.