Missing 1-year-old found OK in Dallas after AMBER Alert issued; suspect arrested

Stephen Orosco is in custody, sources told WFAA.

DALLAS — Dallas police say a suspect has been arrested after an AMBER Alert was issued for a 1-year-old baby who had been missing since Monday afternoon.

According to police, Stephen Orosco has been arrested. The baby at the center of the AMBER Alert is OK, police say.

The child had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 11600 block of Ferguson Road. He was found just around 7 p.m. the same day.