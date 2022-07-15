Amazon Prime Air will deliver orders to College Station by drones

Spokesperson Av Zammit said Amazon will fly the drone to the resident's backyard and hover at a safe height until it delivers the package.

BRYAN, Texas — College Station, Texas residents will be among the first in the country to receive drone deliveries from Amazon Prime Air.

According to Amazon's spokesperson, Av Zammit, Prime Air has developed a system that enables Amazon drones to fly farther.

Zammit said, it is done as safely and reliably as possible, in order to avoid other aircraft, people, pets, and obstacles as much as possible.

Zammit mentioned customers can receive free and fast delivery on thousands of everyday items.

Residents will be able to select from a large selection of products never before offered by drone delivery. The program will begin later this year.

According to Zammit, the propellers are designed to reduce the transmission of high frequencies.

This just in: College Station, Texas is one of the first locations where we’ll offer drone delivery later this year. https://t.co/UiQfmoAGh8 pic.twitter.com/4whJtVbL2W — Amazon News (@amazonnews) July 15, 2022

In an Amazon official statement, they stated that the Prime Air drone is capable of traveling at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour), reaching altitudes of 400 feet, and carrying packages weighing up to five pounds.

Amazon will display Residents' Prime Air-eligible items once they are onboarded.

Zammit said their order will be placed as usual and you will get an estimated arrival time with a status tracking system.

According to Zammit, when obstacles are detected, Amazon drones will automatically change course to avoid them. A drone ensures that any people, animals, or other obstructions are removed from the area surrounding the delivery location.

Zammit mentioned the delivery drone will fly to the resident's backyard and hover at a safe height until it delivers. The aircraft will return to base after releasing the package safely and returning to altitude.

Lastly Zammit said, in order to realize their drone delivery vision, Amazon has recruited hundreds of scientists, engineers, aerospace professionals, and futurists.

It was also said that Amazon has designed, built, and tested more than two dozen prototypes over the past nine years.