Arlington city leaders announced Tuesday that in spite of nearly $1 billion in incentives, Amazon had taken the city off the short list for their new HQ2 location. It was the pitch they hoped would catch Amazon's eye, and the field they hoped would seal the deal.

Arlington's proposal was bundled with other North Texas cities, but it appears to be the first to learn it's no longer in contention. Frisco said it had not heard one way or the other, and the Dallas Regional Chamber spokesman said he could not comment on the status of other cities' proposals-- nor Dallas'.

"They were looking for a more dense urban development in the end," said Mayor Jeff Williams.

It was a disappointment to Williams, but he now sees it as an opportunity.

After the 2019 season, the Texas Rangers will be moving to a new field across the street, leaving Globe Life Park vacant-- and open for new business.

"The architect actually designed Globe Life Park to be re-purposed and the opportunities are endless here," Williams said.

Amazon declined to move there, but Williams said the company found the location intriguing, with entertainment venue "Texas Live" nearing completion this summer. He hopes other businesses will capitalize on what Amazon didn't.

"Every deal is slightly different, but sure—if you bring something like this, we’re going to bring all the resources we have to the table," said Michael Jacobson, president and CEO of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce.

That includes performance-based incentives, like they'd offered Amazon, and they're open to the possibility of offices, residential, retail, parks and more.

"It’s an incredibly flexible building. It’s a tremendous asset," Jacobson said.

For Arlington, it's a field of dreams; a vision they're hoping someone shares with them.

