Amazon said the contract employee is OK. Emergency crews have reported higher-than-normal heat-related responses.

CYPRESS, Texas — An Amazon contract driver got his own unwanted delivery Tuesday evening seconds after approaching a home with a pile of packages.

"Oh good Lord,” the worker could be heard saying in the family's surveillance video that they shared with KHOU 11.

He had a heat-related episode brought on by the blazing weather.

"This is something that can affect anybody,” Assistant Chief Justin Reed, with the Cy-Fair Fire Department, said.

Reed reported twice as many heat-related calls this month than last August and September combined. Those are usually the high-heat months.

"Just for the month of June, the Cy-Fair Fire Department has responded to over 40 responses for heat-related illness," Reed said. "That’s where it’s the primary call for us going out.”

How to cool off

Reed and others used a training dummy to illustrate part of their response.

"If your core temperature is at 104 (degrees), that’s when we start worrying. You’re now pushing from heat exhaustion to heat stroke,” Reed said.

The dummy’s temperature dramatically decreased during a misting and fanning procedure typically done in the back of an ambulance.

Ice or even frozen food is also used to help cool people down.

"So, this is something that is super low-tech that not a lot of people have jumped onto that is extremely effective,” Reed said.

According to Amazon, the contract employee did not require emergency help.

“We’re very thankful to report this delivery driver is OK and feeling well," a spokesperson said in a statement. "We’ll continue to monitor the driver’s condition, and we appreciate the customer bringing this to our attention.”

The company added there’s nothing more important than the safety and health of employees and delivery partners, especially during times of extreme temperatures.

