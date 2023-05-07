Free counseling provided for Collin County residents impacted by Allen shooting

LifePath Systems says it's looking to provide free emotional support, trauma response and services from licensed clinicians.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Collin County's mental health authorities are providing a safe space for any resident who has been impacted by the mass shooting in Allen.

LifePath Systems shared on social media that it is offering free counseling to the Collin County community. Anyone who would like to speak to a counselor can either call 972-422-5939 or go to the LifePath Systems website.

The team also says that they're working with local and state officials to provide free emotional support, trauma response and services from licensed clinicians to help anyone affected by the shooting.

"We grieve with the families affected by this senseless act of violence and the entire Allen community," the team wrote on social media.

What do we know about the Allen shooting?

Nine people died, including the suspect, in a shooting at an Allen outlet mall Saturday afternoon, and President Joe Biden confirmed the victims who died included children, though he did not specify how many.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday.

Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd confirmed the deaths in a news conference Saturday night and that seven people were still being treated in area hospitals.

The victims' names have not been released. The suspected shooter was identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, according to law enforcement sources.

Biden's statement also said the suspect was "in tactical gear armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon" as he shot people at the Allen Premium Outlets mall.

"Eight Americans — including children — were killed yesterday in the latest act of gun violence to devastate our nation," Biden said. "Jill and I are praying for their families and for others critically injured, and we are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly and courageously to save lives."