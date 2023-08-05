'I needed to protect my child': Allen mall shooting witness shares his escape through back door of Fatburger

Geoffrey Keaton said he and his daughter stayed in a hallway with other shoppers for an hour before they were safe to leave the back of the mall.

ALLEN, Texas — NOTE: Some details shared are graphic. Some viewers may find it disturbing.

On the same day that he escaped the scene of the deadly mass mall shooting in Allen, Texas, a man shared what he saw with ABC News.

Eight people were killed and others were injured before the suspect was also killed, according to authorities.

Geoffrey Keaton was one of many people that were led out of the back of the Fatburger restaurant at the outlet mall. Sources say the suspect was killed near that restaurant.

Security video has been released showing customers and employees leave through the back door.

Keaton told ABC News that he was eating at Fatburger with his daughter when he became aware of the shooting.

He said, "... we heard some melee outside where it just started to sound like a frenzy of people running around. And then immediately after that, we heard gunshots."

Keaton said he immediately went to protect his daughter. He told her to go against a counter, then he shielded her with his body.

"I don't know what I was thinking," he said. "I [just knew] that I needed to protect my child and whoever was around me that needed protecting."

A Fatburger manager then directed the two to leave through the back door.

Keaton said everyone went into a hallway connecting the restaurant with other nearby stores. He then saw an open door and his immediate response was to get to his car. He said he and his daughter went through another store and walked out of the front door, but were stopped by police.

"[Officers] were telling us to put our hands up. So we put our hands up and we got down on the ground," Keaton said. "I lay down over my child so that nothing would hit her before it hit me."

Keaton told ABC there were about 10 other people who were also told to lay on the ground.

While on the ground, he said he was next to people who were shot. He also saw someone who he believed was the shooter with a gunshot wound to his face.

"I had initially thought that the shooter was a cop because he was dressed in full police wear. I mean, from the bulletproof vest, the extra clips on his midsection, the 9mm that was on his hip, the AK-47 or AR-15 rounds...," he told ABC.

Police then told them to back through the store and into the back hallway.

"We stayed there for about an hour and then the officers came and escorted us out through the Starbucks to the street behind the mall. And that is where we made our exit from the scene," said Keaton.

When asked how he felt while he and his daughter were leaving, Keaton told ABC News that he saw death and a "lack of love," but he felt grateful that he and his daughter survived.

"... I felt an immense amount of love for me and everybody else that [were] able to walk away from it because there are people that won't be able to walk away from it," said Keaton.

What we know about the Allen shooting?

Nine people died, including the suspect, in a shooting at an Allen outlet mall Saturday afternoon, and President Joe Biden confirmed the victims who died included children, though he did not specify how many.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday.

Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd confirmed the deaths in a news conference Saturday night and that seven people were still being treated in area hospitals.

Some victims have been identified by family and community members.

The suspected shooter was identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, according to law enforcement sources.

Biden's statement also said the suspect was "in tactical gear armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon" as he shot people at the Allen Premium Outlets mall.

"Eight Americans — including children — were killed yesterday in the latest act of gun violence to devastate our nation," Biden said. "Jill and I are praying for their families and for others critically injured, and we are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly and courageously to save lives."