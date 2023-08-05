North Texans gather at growing memorial in honor of Allen mall shooting victims

"I know that there’s a lot of things going on in the world, but we just didn’t think it would come to our hometown,” said Jennifer Burns, of Allen.

ALLEN, Texas — Large groups of people stopped by a growing memorial for the victims killed in the mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets mall on Monday.

Grieving community members who showed up said they were focusing on praying for answers, praying for healing, and praying for all of those who remain traumatized by the senseless act of gun violence that happened at the outlet mall when shots were fired on Saturday afternoon.

"I know that there’s a lot of things going on in the world, but we just didn’t think it would come to our hometown,” said Jennifer Burns, of Allen, Texas.

Neighbors, who were joined at the memorial by concerned community members from across North Texas and beyond, were praying for answers after eight people were shot and killed by a gunman who police said was armed with an AR-15, other weapons and ammunition.

Neighbors from Allen, TX and communities from across North Texas, and beyond, gather at a growing memorial outside Allen Premium Outlet Mall. Eight people were shot and killed here on Saturday. Six injured victims remain in the hospital. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/Hk6iBOITqH — D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) May 8, 2023

The unexpected shooting chaos sent hundreds of innocent people running for cover.

“This vision that I had is us with a sign that says free hugs and free payers,” said Abbey Lightbody, of Blue Ridge, Texas.

Lightbody and her friend, Carla Haddock, said they had to visit the memorial to the victims. They set up a sign offering those free hugs and free prayers to anyone who wanted comfort.

“They’re just telling us that they are hurting. You don’t have to have words, it’s just a feeling. You know that they need some compassion and love. And that’s what we’re here for,” said Lightbody.

Police were busy Monday escorting buses that were shuttling hundreds of people who survived Saturday’s shooting back to the mall parking lot to retrieve their vehicles.

Investigators have identified the gunman as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, of Dallas. He was driving a gray car when the shooting happened. On Monday, the U.S. Army confirmed Garcia was terminated from duty three months after joining the military, back in 2008. Sources said he was dismissed due to mental illness.

“The question that comes to my mind is why? Why here? If they were from miles away, why did they pick here? And why would it happen at all?” asked Burns.