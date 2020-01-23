The Allen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.
Allen police say Songyu Shi was last seen Wednesday in 1000 block of West McDermott Drive.
Shi was reportedly wearing a ball cap, a hoodie with cartoon characters and blue jeans.
If you know of Shi’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Allen police at 214-509-431.
