The Allen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Allen police say Songyu Shi was last seen Wednesday in 1000 block of West McDermott Drive.

Shi was reportedly wearing a ball cap, a hoodie with cartoon characters and blue jeans.

If you know of Shi’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Allen police at 214-509-431.

