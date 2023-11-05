Allen outlet mall plans to stay closed until victim funerals are done, management says

We reached out to Allen Premium Outlets and its outlet stores to ask when they planned to re-open.

ALLEN, Texas — The Allen Premium Outlets mall plans to remain closed until all funeral services have been held for the shooting victims "and the healing process has started," property management said in an email Thursday.

An area general manager for Simon Property Group told tenants that ownership intends to have the outlet mall property closed over the weekend but that retailers could access their stores on Thursday and Friday, and then again on Monday.

Funeral services began Thursday for some of the victims, but it was not confirmed when the final services would be held.

"As part of the Allen community and out of respect for the victim’s families and everyone else affected by this heinous and senseless act, we are not planning on reopening the center until all services and funerals have concluded and the healing process has started," the email said.

Eight people were killed Saturday, May 6, in the shooting on the mall property. The shooting happened near the H&M store and the suspected shooter was killed near the Fatburger restaurant.

Several other people were injured in the shooting, but their conditions had improved over the week.

As the days passed, a memorial grew at the mall and people were allowed back on the property to retrieve their vehicles. The outlet mall stores have remained closed since the shooting happened.

WFAA has reached out to multiple stores in the outlet mall, but none have provided their specific reopening plans.

The New Balance, Under Armour and Adidas stores confirmed they are paying their employees through this week, despite the closure.

The email from property management on Thursday also included several reminders for retailers, including that police have asked employees to call them if they "find anything that could be possible evidence" on the property.

Simon Property Group is also providing counselors on the property through this week to check on employees and provide help.