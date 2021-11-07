Alleged intoxicated driver crashes into ride-share vehicle, killing 1 and injuring 2, Arlington police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — One person is dead and two others are injured after a driver believed to be intoxicated crashed into a ride-share vehicle in Arlington early Sunday, police said.
Police said they responded to a crash around 2:36 a.m. at the intersection of North Collins Street and the westbound Interstate 30 service road.
According to police, Bernida Collins, 50, was going southbound on North Collins when she allegedly ran a red light and crashed into a Honda HR-V that was going through the intersection.
Police said two backseat passengers in the HR-V were transported to a hospital with "very serious" injuries. One of them, a 37-year-old man, later died.
The driver of the HR-V, who police said was providing a ride-sharing service, was treated for minor injuries.
Collins was also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Police said investigators believe she was intoxicated based on evidence and interactions with her.
Police said Collins will be charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.