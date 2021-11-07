Alleged intoxicated driver crashes into ride-share vehicle, killing 1 and injuring 2, Arlington police say

Bernida Collins, 50, faces charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault causing serious injury.

ARLINGTON, Texas — One person is dead and two others are injured after a driver believed to be intoxicated crashed into a ride-share vehicle in Arlington early Sunday, police said.

Police said they responded to a crash around 2:36 a.m. at the intersection of North Collins Street and the westbound Interstate 30 service road.

According to police, Bernida Collins, 50, was going southbound on North Collins when she allegedly ran a red light and crashed into a Honda HR-V that was going through the intersection.

Police said two backseat passengers in the HR-V were transported to a hospital with "very serious" injuries. One of them, a 37-year-old man, later died.

The driver of the HR-V, who police said was providing a ride-sharing service, was treated for minor injuries.

Collins was also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Police said investigators believe she was intoxicated based on evidence and interactions with her.