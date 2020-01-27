An alleged child predator who was released on bond this month in Grapevine is back behind bars after being arrested on a new charge of exploitation of a child, Grapevine police said Sunday.

25-year-old Chansellor Hill was arrested Sunday in Grapevine. There are no new victims associated with the arrest, which stemmed from a federal arrest warrant issued from the Northern District of Texas, police said.

Hill is currently in the Grapevine jail awaiting federal arraignment and will stay in Grapevine jail until he is transferred by federal authorities, police said. He still faces charges in Tarrant County for previous arrests.

Hill's release earlier this month prompted outrage when Grapevine residents learned he was back on the streets after being arrested three times in two months on charges of sexually assaulting a child, indecent exposure and showing explicit photos.

In one of those cases, a 10-year-old boy told police Hill, who is 6-feet-4-inches tall and 260 pounds, trapped him in a family bathroom, sexually assaulted him and took pictures on his cellphone between May and October of 2019, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The alleged abuse stopped when Hill told REC employees what he’d done, and later confessed to police, according to the affidavit.

"It makes me sick,” Grapevine REC facility member Carol Jones said earlier this month.

"The Grapevine Police Department recognizes community concerns surrounding these cases, but is limiting information on this new arrest so as not to jeopardize the investigation," police said in a statement Sunday. "We thank all of our community partners for their assistance and outstanding efforts to keep our neighborhoods safe and informed."

