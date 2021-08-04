The Nevada County Coroner's Office had to use DNA to identify the victims due to the heavy damage sustained in the crash.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — All of the victims that were aboard the private jet that crashed while attempting to land at the Truckee-Tahoe Airport at the end of July have now been identified.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office released the names of all the victims on Wednesday -- two of the victims were from California, two from Minnesota, one from Texas, and one from Mexico.

The Nevada County Coroner's Office had to use DNA to identify the victims due to the heavy damage sustained in the crash.

The victims:

Thomas Ebaugh, 56, Lakeville, Minn., (pilot)

Kevin Kvarnlov, 34, Mendota Heights, Minn.

Christine Thomas, 33, La Quinta, Calif.

Ryan Thomas, 38, La Quinta, Calif.

Alberto Montero De Collado De La Rosa, 43, Mexico, (pilot)

John Dunn, 62, Dallas, Texas

The crash happened on July 26, 2021. Officials identified the aircraft as a Twin Turbo Jet Challenger 605. Investigators say the jet was making its final approach to land at Truckee-Tahoe Airport when it went down in the forest near the airport, along Reynolds Way.

The flight, which originated from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, was making its final approach to land at Truckee-Tahoe Airport when it went down in the forest near the airport.

Airport officials said conditions at the time of the incident were not impacting flights in or out. However, aviation expert Steven Thompson told ABC10 that flying conditions in Truckee can be treacherous.

“The particular angle they were at suggest that they may have lost visual. A visual of the runway because it’s in my understanding that at some point they had confirmed to the tower that they actually did have a visual on the runway,” he said.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

