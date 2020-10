The accident involving the 18-wheeler and "numerous other vehicles" happened at 7 p.m., police said.

All lanes of westbound LBJ Freeway at Jupiter Road in Garland have been shut down after an 18-wheeler accident, Garland police say.

A police spokesperson said an ambulance took one person to the hospital, but that person's condition is unknown.