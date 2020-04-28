After opening early, Colleyville plans to follow Texas governor's new order

The mayor’s office said language in the Gov. Greg Abbott's old order allowed for some flexibility and local control, but the new order has less flexibility.

One week after the City of Colleyville issued a proclamation opening many businesses before other towns in Texas, the mayor says the City will follow Gov. Greg Abbott's new order that takes effect Friday.

Last week Colleyville issued a proclamation that allowed restaurants to serve food on the patio and gave the opportunity to massage therapists, salons, and barbers to re-open by appointment only.

The mayor’s office said language in the governor’s current executive order allowed for some flexibility and local control, but the new order has less flexibility.

Abbott is allowing restaurants, retail stores, malls and movie theaters to reopen Friday at 25% occupancy. Barbershops and salons must remain closed for now.

Despite the change, Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton is satisfied with the governor's newest order. Newton believes the order will expand business for restaurants that are currently only able to serve food on the patio.

"This is really going to help our businesses and our community while at the same time doing it in a very safe manner for our citizens," Newton said.

Massage therapists, salons and barbershops will no longer be allowed to take appointments, beginning Friday. The businesses can continue to set appointments until then.

“We have no need to make any changes between now and Friday,” Newton said. “I’m making the change Friday and everything else can operate like they have until that point.”

The mayor said he is pleased Colleyville residents have been supporting local businesses.

He said there has been a tremendous turnout for businesses that were able to open.

“I actually was surprised at the response, surprised at how many people came in,” Newton said. “I got many e-mails and telephone calls from not just Colleyville residents, but residents from outside of Colleyville just expressing appreciation for this.”