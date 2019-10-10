A rescue dog that bit a 2-year-old child almost two years ago at Klyde Warren Park will spend the remainder of his life at a boarding and rehabilitation center, City of Dallas officials say.

In December 2017, Dallas Pets Alive was running a pet adoption event when one of the animals, Rusty, bit a 2-year-old boy.

After the incident, the non-profit organization said Rusty "most likely bit the child out of fear" because the child was "unattended."

But in an interview with WFAA two weeks after the attack, Dr. Allison Cho, the boy's mother, said she was with her son when Rusty "grabbed him, drug him to the ground and wouldn't let go."

RELATED: Dallas animal hearing set for rescue dog that attacked toddler

"This was a full-on mauling," Cho said.

A photo taken of her son showed puncture wounds to the boy's upper torso and right arm.

Cho said her family wanted the pitbull mix euthanized.

A photo shows a toddler's wounds after he was bitten during a 2017 pet adoption event at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas.

WFAA

"We would feel guilty if he went on to attack another kid," she said.

In a 2017 statement, Dallas Pets Alive argued Rusty hadn't shown previous signs of aggression before the attack.

Rusty was placed in quarantine with the Dallas Animal Shelter as authorities investigated the incident.

Almost two years later, the City of Dallas and the Dallas Pets Alive agreed that Rusty could "live the rest of his natural life" at an agreed boarding and rehabilitation facility, the City said in an update released Thursday.

According to the statement, Rusty was released Thursday morning from quarantine at the Dallas Animal Shelter and transported to the facility.

More on WFAA: