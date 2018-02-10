FORT WORTH, Texas — Multiple hit-and-run crashes in Fort Worth have left residents in one neighborhood concerned.

In a span of 10 days, three people were hit by cars. Police say two of the victims died, and one man is still fighting for his life at the hospital.

Robert Richardson was hit outside of his family’s home on the 4900 block of Fair Park Boulevard. His sister, Cynthia Saleh, said he was walking to his car after a birthday celebration.

“A car came flying, coming from Clara, coming around flying almost 100 mph," Saleh said. "And just as my brother was getting in his car, he just hit him and kept going.”

She said the car was likely green, but a make and model of the vehicle haven't been identified.

She said the vehicle severely damaged Richardson’s leg. He had surgery on his ankle on Monday. Doctors are still trying to save his leg.

"He's still fighting, Saleh said.

Neighbors on Fair Park Boulevard say this is a big problem on the street. Less than two weeks before this incident, another vehicle belonging to DeAndrew Johnson was struck while parked. He lives a few doors down from Saleh. In his case, he said neighbors stopped the driver who tried to flee and waited for police to arrive.

It’s a constant problem, Johnson said.

“They speed up and down like it’s a car race," he said.

Neighbors want the city to install speed bumps on their street so other families won’t be hurt like Richardson.

© 2018 WFAA