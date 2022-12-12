City staff help to make the holiday season special for grandparents in Dallas

The 18th Annual Adopt-A-Grandparent Holiday Event is quickly approaching. Organizers say they could use a few more sponsors to donate gifts for families this season.

DALLAS — Organizers are working hard to make sure some grandparents in Dallas have a special holiday season.

The Community Court office in South Dallas has also become a toy and gift collection location for the Adopt-A-Grandparent Holiday Event.

“We have 50 families we have already pre-screened,” said Dianne Gibson, Chief Deputy of Community Courts for the Dallas City Attorney’s Office.

Staff with the department are, once again, working to bring joy to grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.

“Most of the time, their parents are either incarcerated, or actually they are dual diagnosed, or they are just on the streets and don’t want the responsibility, so the grandparents end up with them,” Gibson explained.

Over the past 18 years, Gibson and her colleagues have been collecting toys, gifts, and wishlist items for vulnerable families. Bicycles, tablets, dolls, trucks, games and other toys are piling in the Community Courts office. There are also a variety of gifts for adults.

With time winding down to the Dec. 15 Adopt-A-Grandparent Holiday Event, organizers say they are facing some challenges.

“I need some sponsors right now,” Gibson explained.

With the community’s help, the City Attorney’s staff is working to collect and donate gifts to 50 grandparents and their grandchildren this season.

“Taking care of them is the greatest thing, because, you know, you don’t want your grandkids in the system. I know I don’t," Alisa Lambert said.

Lambert is among the grandparents who registered for the holiday event. She’s raising her two granddaughters alone, while on a fixed income.

“I know it takes a lot of burden off me. You sit and you’re wondering, how are you going to do this? Is they going to get something for Christmas? And you’re praying that you get it. I know I do,” Lambert added.

The Adopt-A-Grandparent Holiday Event brings joy to families, according to Lambert.

”I just sit there and be like wow, God is good,” she said.

According to Gibson, the ask of potential sponsors is simple.

“You can adopt a family, or you can say, you know what, I can’t adopt a family, but I will adopt a child. So, you can adopt a child from a family,” Gibson said.