Meet Addy and Emma: These North Texas best friends are making cheerleading history -- together

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Two best friends squared off recently at a JV football game in North Richland Hills. But even though they were, technically, competitors, Addy and Emma were really rooting for each other.

"We've been friends I think for seven years," Addy Sweny said.

"Yeah, seven years," Emmy Perez answered.

Friends who shared the same dream.

Both girls have Down syndrome. They met at a cheerleading camp those seven years ago. And, from the start, hoped they would make it to their high school cheerleading teams someday -- included with everyone else.

"I like cheerleading because I can show off my school spirit," Addy said.

"I like doing the stunts," Emma added.

"I've wanted to be a cheerleader since I was like little," Addy said. "And it's been like a dream come true."

A dream came true because on that Thursday night, they were competing but also living their dream together.

Emma is on the cheerleading team for the Richland Royals. Addy is on the cheerleading team for the Birdville Hawks. And as the JV football teams competed on the field, Addy and Emma, waving and catching a glimpse of each other throughout the game, cheered for their respective teams.

"I cannot tell you the dreams they have made come true for my child for sure," Addy's mom LeAnn Sweny said. "To watch her be able to take something she's passionate about and that she loves and do it for her school is incredible to me."

"Just ask. If your kid wants to do something whether it's choir, football or cheerleading, anything. Just ask and see what they're willing to do," said Emma's mom Mallory Foster.

"These kids are so much more like other kids than they are different," LeAnn Sweny added.

"Different is OK. Different is a good difference," said Addy. "Because it's OK if people call us different. It's a good difference, right Emma? We're in it together."

And together with teammates, who admit that as friends and classmates, are learning a valuable inclusion message, too.

"I think it helps us be more sensitive to people with disabilities," said Emma's fellow cheerleader Makenna Dearing. "I think it just like helps us be better people in our society."

"Just having fun, showing everybody positivity and I think it really spreads that," said Addy's teammate Amelie Archer.

"I think it's absolutely precious and you can tell that they really support one another even though they're on opposite teams," said Birdville cheerleading coach Cassidy Lakota.

"Showing the inclusiveness is what makes us what we call a family here," said Richland assistant JV cheer coach Sharon Baskerville.

As for Addy and Emma, they hope you don't see two girls with Down syndrome. They just want you to see two more cheerleaders overflowing with school spirit.

And that perhaps a crowd of football fans and parents and students and teachers see that dreams and possibilities are for everyone.

"Just tell them that you can. Just believe in yourself, " said Addy.

"Do you believe in yourself," I asked her.

"Yes," Addy answered. "And I believe in Emma. Because she's my best friend."