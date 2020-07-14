Addison Oktoberfest canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Addison Oktoberfest will return Sept. 16, 2021.

The town of Addison canceled Oktoberfest, which was scheduled from Sept. 17-20, due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Tuesday.

"The health and safety of attendees, vendors, volunteers, staff and the local community was a primary driver in the difficult decision to cancel the event," organizers said.

The festival, which began in 1987, is held over multiple days with live music, food and games. This is the first year that it has been canceled.

“Addison Oktoberfest is a beloved event where tens of thousands of people look forward to gathering each year in dirndls and lederhosen to enjoy each other’s company, raise a bier and say Prost,” said Addison Special Events Director Jasmine Lee. “Due to the close contact caused by the inherently social nature of the festival, it would not be safe to hold such a large gathering this year.”

Addison Oktoberfest will return Sept. 16, 2021.