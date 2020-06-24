Addison Kaboom Town fireworks moved to 'secure, out-of-town location,' will be streamed online only

The Addison Kaboom Town fireworks show will be shared on Addison’s YouTube Channel on July 3 at 9:30 p.m. and will air on CW33 on July 4.

For the first time in the 30 years, the largest fireworks show in Texas will not open for in-person viewing and will be streamed online due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across North Texas.

The Addison Kaboom Town fireworks show will be shared on Addison’s YouTube Channel on July 3 at 9:30 p.m. and will air on CW33 on July 4.

The fireworks will be in a "secure, out-of-town location," officials said.

On June 10, the town announced the cancellation of the park events but had the intention of residents still being able to see the fireworks show citywide.

The Town says it was difficult to secure public safety support for traffic control and event security following the increase in demand for public safety resources as COVID-19 cases across North Texas.

As of Tuesday, over 4,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across Texas, according to state officials, another new high.

So, the decision was made to move the event to an undisclosed location and only stream it online.

“The health and safety of our residents, businesses, and visitors will always be the Town’s top priority and is a commitment on which Addison will not compromise,” a spokesperson for Addison said in a statement.