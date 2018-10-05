A mother accused of subjecting her son to years of unneeded medical procedures and surgeries was granted supervised visitation with her son in spite of a psychiatrist’s finding that she may suffer from a mental disorder linked to Munchausen by proxy, WFAA has learned.

Kaylene Bowen-Wright is charged with first-degree injury to a child over allegations of medical child abuse involving her nine-year-old son, Christopher. He is currently in the custody of his father, Ryan Crawford.

Munchausen by proxy is a mental disorder in which a caregiver makes up an illness or injury in order to get medical care.

The psychiatrist was hired by CPS, and Bowen-Wright consented to the assessment, which occurred earlier this year. The psychiatrist also recommended that she be allowed supervised contact via telephone rather than in person.

During a court hearing, CPS officials did not oppose Bowen-Wright having visits with her children “in a therapeutic environment and having a licensed therapist decide how contact should proceed,” a CPS spokeswoman said in an email to WFAA.

Family Court Associate Judge Andrew Eyck’s ruling gave Bowen-Wright supervised visits with her three children beginning June 1. She is allowed once-a-week visits with Christopher supervised by a licensed counselor.

“Obviously, she’s very happy to have the opportunity to see her children,” said Heath Hyde, an attorney representing her in the criminal case.

The judge in the criminal case had previously ordered that Bowen-Wright have no contact with her children but by state law it could only extend 90 days. After that 90-day period, the law leaves it to the family courts to decide.

In November, Christopher and his two siblings were removed from their mother’s care after she came to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. She claimed her son had suffered a massive seizure.

Doctors could find no seizure activity on the EKG. Court records indicate that doctors were concerned that Bowen-Wright may have given him something to induce a seizure, so they reported it to CPS.

Police allege Bowen-Wright repeatedly lied to doctors, which led to 13 major surgeries and 323 hospital visits. Investigators said she convinced the boy he was dying.

Doctors and CPS investigators involved in the case have previously said there was nothing wrong with Christopher and he never needed a feeding tube or oxygen or many of the medically-invasive procedures he underwent.

Christopher is currently eating normally and does not have a feeding tube.

Crawford is currently under a gag order and could not comment.

But he has said previously that he repeatedly tried to convince family court judges, including Van Eyck, that Bowen-Wright was lying about Christopher’s health conditions.

In 2012, another judge stripped him of his visitation rights because he refused to accept that his son was dying. He hired an attorney in 2014 and tried to get the judge to reconsider. He has said the judge refused to even look at the medical records that showed his son wasn’t sick.

