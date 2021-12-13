2 transported after Dallas ISD bus on the way to a field trip clipped by box truck

Buses from Mesquite ISD arrived to take the students to Mesquite High School.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital as a precaution after an accident involving two box trucks and a school bus, Monday, officials said.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. off Interstate 635 near I-30.

According to a spokesperson for Dallas ISD, students from Casa View Elementary were on the way to a field trip when their bus was clipped by one of the box trucks.

Dallas ISD said two people with minor injuries were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but no one else was seriously hurt.

Buses from Mesquite ISD arrived to take the students to Mesquite High School.

Chopper video from over the scene showed the aftermath of the accident.

Officials said while the bus was clipped, it was still drivable. Both box trucks were damaged, one of which had the back half smashed.

No other information was available.