'A very dangerous combination': 34-year-old Fort Worth man killed in motorcycle crash, Arlington police say

A 34-year-old Fort Worth man was killed after the motorcycle he was riding crossed into oncoming traffic early Thursday, Arlington police said.

Michael McIntyre was pronounced dead around 3:45 a.m. Thursday at the scene on the 200 block of West Park Row Drive, according to police.

McIntyre had been riding a motorcycle that was being towed by an unknown vehicle at the time of the crash, police said. The two vehicles were headed westbound in the inside lane when police believe McIntyre lost control of the motorcycle and it traveled into the inside eastbound lane.

McIntyre crashed with an oncoming passenger car. The vehicle that had been towing the motorcycle fled the scene. The motorcycle's tow straps became loose and it was found lying in the road a short distance away. The driver of the passenger car remained at the scene and cooperated, police said.

"This was just an unknown vehicle that was attached to the motorcycle by a tow strap," an Arlington police spokesperson said. "It was a very dangerous combination, even more so at night."