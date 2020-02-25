FRISCO, Texas — Have you ever asked your partner to plan a party? Leslie Flores did. Unfortunately for Michael Flores, he married a woman with expectations for celebrations.

"There was no theme…I didn’t know what that meant," he said. "I’m like, I don’t know these questions!"

So Leslie ran to several stores and pulled her party together. But instead of getting mad, she had an idea.

"I’m like, 'Oh, what if we just package party stuff and then nobody has to run around?' And I thought it was a little insane," she said. "I started talking to people about it like 'Is this bonkers, or is it an actual company?'"

She asked around and the response was positive enough for her to leave her longtime corporate job in favor of birthing a business out of her house.

"It’s petrifying, and it still is," Leslie said.

But it's passion that drives her company called Moments by Design. Leslie traded the run to multiple stores for one box.

"In every box you’re always going to find our cups and our plates, napkins and paper straws, we’ve got ‘em for days," she said.

The customer picks how many perks they want to pay for and the theme and the team puts it together.

"It’s for the people who want to do these things but just don’t have the time," she said.

In its second year of existence, Leslie’s seen enough growth to bring on more designs, and she’s heard from families who felt the same burden of planning that she did.

"We can make it easier and you can actually enjoy life while having all these amazing memories with your nearest and dearest," she said.

What Leslie didn’t expect is that stressful moment would turn into an idea that would change her future, and also turn her husband into a party snob.

"I’ll go to different parties and I’m like, this is…this is not the level I expect," laughed Michael.

More on WFAA:



