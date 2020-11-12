'A Charlie Brown Christmas' is back home for the holidays on PBS

Apple reversed course in November, reaching an agreement with PBS to again show "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on TV.

TYLER, Texas — Have no fear, "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on public television is here.

After Apple TV+ purchased rights to the "Great Pumpkin", "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" movies in October, many became upset at the thought of not being able to watch the holiday classics.

The Christmas special, released in 1965 and honored with the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Children's Program" the following year, has been a public broadcasting staple for decades.

Apple reversed course in November, reaching an agreement with PBS to again show "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on TV.

And that means you will be able to once again enjoy your favorite Peanuts characters on PBS.

When: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Watch live on your local PBS station, and your local PBS KIDS channel.

NOTE: The Christmas special will be free on Apple TV+ from Dec. 11-13.