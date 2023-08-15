95-year-old Dallas woman hospitalized with West Nile virus as mosquito spraying continues

Dallas County has tallied at least seven cases of the virus this year. One woman from Irving has died from complications. Two total have died statewide.

DALLAS, Texas — A 95-year-old woman from the Dallas area has been hospitalized for over a week after testing positive for the West Nile virus.

This will likely be tallied as Dallas County's eighth case of the virus for 2023. The state's first case came in July from Dallas County.

Last week, the Dallas County Health and Human Services department reported the county's first death from the virus after a woman from Irving contracted the virus and later died. She lived in the 75061 zip code and had a neuroinvasive form of the disease, which is the most severe.

Five of Dallas County's West Nile cases have been neuroinvasive this season, per the county.

The 95-year-old, whose family identified as Carolyn, also has the neuroinvasive form of the disease and is being cared for at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas.

Her daughter, Lewelen Empie, spoke with WFAA ob Monday evening, saying her mother is active, healthy and engaging.

"We all call her the 'queen,'" Empie said. "A week ago, she was driving around, running errands, and doing her usual thing. Now, she's incapacitated and can't do anything... all from a mosquito bite."

"She's gone 95 years without any serious health issues, and then a mosquito takes her down," Empie said.

Empie's frustrations are raw and sudden. She and her three other sisters' day-to-day revolves around being at their mother's side.

They first realized that something wasn't right when her mother wasn't answering her phone last Monday.

"High blood pressure, high temperature, but she could talk and answer questions at that point," Empie said. "We've since had to add a supplemental feeding tube for nutrition. We hope that will help increase her strength to have a fighting chance."

Per Empie, her mother's health is touch and go.

"Nobody knows how this is going to go right now. That's pretty much between her and God, I would say," Empie added.

Empie's mother lives in the 75225 zip code. On Monday, the city of Dallas announced it's doing additional mosquito control spraying for zip codes 75241, 75230, 75223, 75231 and 75240.

"Dallas residents are urged to take precautions against mosquito bites by reducing outdoor activity during the evening and nighttime hours. Residents who are outside during these times should cover their arms and legs and use mosquito repellent," the city said.

It also added to eliminate any standing water in areas to prevent breeding, saying, "Breeding places for mosquitoes include swimming pools that are not kept clean, stagnant ponds, pet watering dishes, birdbaths, potted plants, old tires, empty containers, toys and clogged rain gutters and French drains. Eliminate standing water promptly, as mosquitoes can grow from egg to adult in as little as seven days."

Per the county, positive West Nile samples have been found in 180 mosquito traps and 176 mosquito pools.

Less than 1% of people with West Nile virus require hospitalization, but risks can be more significant in people older than 60.

Empie wants to warn others living in her mother's area and remind folks to be on the lookout for symptoms.