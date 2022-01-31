911 system down in northern Tarrant County, officials say

Residents in the affected areas are asked to call 817-884-1213 if there is an emergency.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The 911 emergency system is currently down in areas of northern Tarrant County, officials say.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said the outage is affecting areas east of Eagle Mountain Lake and parts of Fort Worth, Saginaw, Newark and unincorporated areas.

Residents in the affected areas are asked to call 817-884-1213 if there is an emergency.

The sheriff's office shared a map of what areas the outage is affecting. The areas are highlighted in yellow.