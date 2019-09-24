Multiple law enforcement agencies in Collin, Parker and Ellis counties are reporting a 911 outage.
According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, there is no estimate for when 911 will be restored.
The outage appeared to start sometime Tuesday afternoon.
Here's how residents can call for help:
- McKinney police said anyone needing assistance can TEXT 911 or call 972-547-2700 and press 8 for police and fire services.
- Frisco police said the public should call 972-292-6010 or TEXT 911 for assistance.
- Collin County Sheriff's Office said to call their direct line: 972-547-5350.
- Weatherford PD said to call 817-598-4023 or 817-5984310 or TEXT 911.
- Ellis County residents can call Midlothian, Ovila and Road Oak police and fire at 972-775-3333.
- The city of Rockwall said residents can call 972-771-7724 for an emergency