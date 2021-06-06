911 technical issue resolved for T-Mobile customers in Dallas, police say

Data shows 50 calls were impacted after T-Mobile customers were unable to call 911 Sunday night, according to Dallas police.

T-Mobile is reporting that a technical issue has been resolved that prevented customers from being able to call 911, according to the Dallas Police Department.

According to DPD, data from T-Mobile shows that 50 calls were impacted. However, all of those calls were still received by the public safety answering point but were missing the location and number information.

The police department said it's a 911 standard to validate all location and phone number information. As result, there was no impact for the caller during the provider network issue.

The City of Dallas 911 Call Center said it was notified of the issue Sunday night. T-Mobile customers were advised to call 214-744-4444 if they were unable to call 911 during that time.