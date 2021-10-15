x
911 caller says male opened fire in apartment leasing office in Balch Springs, 2 hospitalized

Credit: WFAA

DALLAS — A female victim and a person suspected of opening fire were transported to a local hospital after a shooting Friday morning at an apartment complex in Balch Springs, police said.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that a male went into the leasing office and began shooting, according to a news release from Balch Springs police. 

The shooting happened about 8:38 a.m. at the Glenshire Villas Apartments at 3301 Glenshire Drive.

Police found the female victim. The other person, the suspected shooter, is believed to have been wounded from a self-inflicted gunshot, police said.

Video from WFAA's helicopter showed crime scene tape surrounding the leasing office.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was available.

