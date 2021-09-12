9-year-old boy killed in Grand Prairie car crash, police say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A 9-year-old boy died Saturday after being hit by a car in a private parking lot in Grand Prairie, police said.
The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. Saturday in a private parking lot in the 2600 block of Mayfield Road, police said. The boy was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.
The Tarrant County Medical examiner's Office will release more information on the boy's name and identity. The incident is under investigation, police said.