9-year-old boy killed in Grand Prairie car crash, police say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A 9-year-old boy died Saturday after being hit by a car in a private parking lot in Grand Prairie, police said.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. Saturday in a private parking lot in the 2600 block of Mayfield Road, police said. The boy was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.