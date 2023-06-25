89-year-old on electric bicycle dies in crash in Arlington, police say

The incident happened Sunday morning near Lynn Creek Trail.

ARLINGTON, Texas — An 89-year-old man who was riding an electric bicycle has died after a crash on Sunday morning, Arlington police said.

Police said they responded around 11:25 a.m. to the 6700 block of New York Avenue, near Lynn Creek Trail, regarding a crash involving a pickup truck and an electric bicycle.

According to police, officers found the 89-year-old victim lying on the road. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Police said it appeared that the victim was trying to cross the street when he collided with a pickup truck that was going south on the road.

The pickup driver stopped and called 911, police said. No charges were filed.